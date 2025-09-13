Watch the 2025 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal live — free in Canada

WorldTour racing continues in Canada on Sunday with the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. This follows some incredible racing at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec.

On Friday, in his first victory for new team Tudor Pro Cycling, French hero Julian Alaphilippe won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, attacking from a late breakaway on the final climb to take a fantastic win. IPT’s Hugo Houle was top Canadian in 44th.

World champion Tadej Pogačar tried to finally win in Québec — a big goal for him — but finished an uncharacteristically low 29th.

A stacked field in Montréal

There are lots of other big names racing on Sunday. Wout van Aert, Brandon McNulty, Corbin Strong, Biniam Girmay, Neilson Powless, Arnaud De Lie, Florian Lipowitz and Oscar Onley will be there.

The course is a doozy, to say the least. Its very tough circuit features a punishing climb up Mont Royal. It is tackled 17 times for a total of 209 km. The race is one of attrition with big moves coming in the end when legs are tired.

Canadian contingent

There’s a whole bunch of Canadians racing as well. That includes Guillaume Boivin, Hugo Houle, Félix Bouchard, Philippe Jacob, Quentin Cowan, Félix Hamel, Michael Leonard, Samuel Couture, Jérôme Gauthier and Gabriel Séguin. Jacob and Bouchard rode well to get some TV time in the early break of the day on Friday.

Mike Woods had hoped to make this his swansong race, but illness has gotten the better of him.

How to watch the 2025 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal live

If you’re not able to make it out to Montréal you can stream the race live and free on CBC Gem. If you are in the province of Quebec, it will be broadcast on TVA. Racing begins at 10:15 a.m. EDT.

Canadian Cycling Magazine will be on site with coverage, interviews and behind-the-scenes content on Instagram. It is going to be another wicked day of pro cycling, so be sure to catch it all!