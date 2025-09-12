Watch the 2025 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec live — free in Canada

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec returns Friday, bringing the world’s best riders to Canadian soil. All 18 WorldTeams will line up on the challenging Québec City circuit. Narrow streets, sharp climbs and fast descents make for a race of attrition. Riders will tackle 18 laps, with the uphill drag to the finish often proving decisive.

Reigning world champion Tadej Pogačar is hungry to improve on last year’s seventh place here after winning in Montréal, while Wout van Aert, Brandon McNulty, Corbin Strong, Biniam Girmay, Neilson Powless, Arnaud De Lie, Florian Lipowitz and Oscar Onley are also set to start.

Canada will be well represented by Guillaume Boivin, Hugo Houle, Félix Bouchard, Philippe Jacob, Quentin Cowan, Félix Hamel, Michael Leonard, Samuel Couture, Jérôme Gauthier and Gabriel Séguin. Mike Woods had hoped to make this his farewell race, but illness has ruled him out.

If you’re not in Québec City, you can stream the race live and free on CBC Gem. If you are in the province of Quebec, it will be broadcast on TVA. Racing begins at 11:00 a.m EDT. The race is always a good one with attritition setting in as the tough drags take its toll on the riders. The course has been changed slightly this year too, making it even tougher.

Canadian Cycling Magazine will be on site with coverage, interviews and behind-the-scenes content on Instagram.