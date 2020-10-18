Watch: The crash that ended Alaphilippe’s Tour of Flanders

Deceuninck-QuickStep rider Julian Alaphilippe crashed out of the Tour of Flanders when he collided with a motorbike on Sunday. The dramatic incident happened in the final 35km of the race, as the French rider was on the attack with Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma and Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix.

Alaphilippe, wearing the world champion jersey was performing well in the race, riding alongside favourites Wout van Aert and van der Poel. In the last segment of the race Van Aert was briefly riding in the draft of a motorbike, which began to slow down to pull to the side of the road. Although van Aert and van der Poel, had time to swerve out of the way, Alaphilippe (who was riding third in the train) did not. Alaphilippe hit the motorbike with his right shoulder and hit the pavement hard.

The incident in which @alafpolak1 was involved occurred because of a moto.#RVV20 — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) October 18, 2020

Race paramedics quickly surrounded the rider but his wrist and shoulder seemed to be injured.

Ultimately van der Poel beat out van Aert in the final sprint.

Teammate Remco Evenepoel was not happy with the motorbike.

Fucking motard de merde !!!! — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) October 18, 2020

Alaphilippe has had a rollercoaster of a season. From loosing the yellow jersey for taking a bottle in the wrong zone at the Tour de France to winning the world championships to celebrating too early on the line, the French favourite has seen a fair share of drama. Deceuninck-QuickStep hasn’t shared any additional details on the crash, but if it’s a serious injury this may be the end of Alaphilippe’s season.