Watch the hilarious moment Lorenzo Germani asks for Thibaut Pinot’s autograph

Lorenzo Germani cut through the crowds to get an autograph from his team leader Thibaut Pinot. Both riders are at the Tour of Romandie in Switzerland. The extremely popular Pinot was mobbed by fans wanting a photo of signature from the French star.

Then, from the right of the crowd, you can hear someone saying, “Thibaut! Thibaut!” And he walks through the swarm. And sure enough, clad in team kit, that person is none other than Germani. The 21-year-old makes his way over to him, saying “Thibault, Thibault! S’il te plait!”

He passes a postcard to Thibaut, who has a huge smile on his face.

Thankfully the Tour de France stage winner obliged and signed the souvenir for his younger équipier.

Watch the cute moment below.