Watch the incredible moment Jai Hindley took the pink jersey

On Sunday, Jai Hindley became the first Australian to win the Giro d’Italia, keeping the pink jersey in the time trial in Verona. Hindley had a comfortable 1:25 gap over 2019 winner Richard Carapaz going into the final test after an incredible race the day before. On Saturday, he gave the ride of his life to take the maglia rosa off of the Ineos-Grenadier’s shoulders.

On the final road stage in the Dolomites, Carapaz faltered on the Marmolada mountain finish, and Hindley quickly turned a 3-second advantage into a 1:25 gap.

Ahead of him, Alessandro Covi was beginning to struggle and Mikel Landa’s teammate Domen Novak was closing in.

Hindley launched and it was only Carapaz that could go with him. Lennard Kämna fell back from the chase to help.

But Hindley was too strong, and ultimately Carapaz couldn’t keep up with him, dropping off his wheel. From there, it was a race to the finish, with Hindley giving it everything he could to increase the gap.

In the video below, you can watch the team directors in the car encourage him as he puts more time into Carapaz with every pedal stroke.

By the time he finishes, team director Enrico Gasparotto was wiping away tears of joy. They knew that he had a big enough gap on Carapaz, that barring accident or a complete jours sans, Hindley would make history in the time trial.