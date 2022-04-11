Home > News

Watch the moment Battistella crashed hard during Amstel Gold

The Italian went down hard at Amstel Gold

Photo by: Samu_Batti @samu_batti
April 11, 2022
Astana rider Samuele Battistella can’t remember his brutal crash during the Amstel Gold race on Sunday. He also has no memory of it either. After he hit the deck he was was unconscious for 20 minutes.

The Italian rider fell after the pack had gone through a roundabout. He was immediately taken to hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are much better than expected. He required stiches in his face, and also chipped his tooth.

You can watch the crash below.