Watch the moment Battistella crashed hard during Amstel Gold

Astana rider Samuele Battistella can’t remember his brutal crash during the Amstel Gold race on Sunday. He also has no memory of it either. After he hit the deck he was was unconscious for 20 minutes.

🇳🇱 MEDICAL UPDATE: @Amstelgoldrace In a bad crash during the race (after some 150 km) @samu_batti got some wounds on his face and broke one tooth, 4 stitches on eyebrow and 3 stitches on upper lip have been applied. We wish Samuele to get well soon!#AGR22 #AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/8AfzxXjxRd — Astana Qazaqstan Team (@AstanaQazTeam) April 10, 2022

The Italian rider fell after the pack had gone through a roundabout. He was immediately taken to hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are much better than expected. He required stiches in his face, and also chipped his tooth.

You can watch the crash below.