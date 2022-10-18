Home > News

Watch the new doc about Filippo Ganna’s hour record

Fascinating look at the lead-up to his historic ride

Filippo Ganna training on the track
October 18, 2022
On October 8, Italy’s Filippo Ganna destroyed cycling’s hour world record, riding 56.792km in 60 minutes on a track in Switzerland. The time trial king beat the previous record of 55.548km, which was held by his Ineos Grenadiers coworjer Dan Bigham. The 26-year-old rode a specially designed 3D-printed Pinarello bike for the event. The Pinarello Bolide F HR 3D was designed around the rider, conforming to Ganna’s unique position to maximize both his comfort and overall aero performance.

Pinarello has put together a fascinating documentary about the story behind the creation of his unique bike and the preparation around his attempt in a short film called “One Hour – Filippo Ganna – Pinarello.”

You can watch the video below.

 