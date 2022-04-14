Watch the new Shimano Originals film, Beyond the Binary

KC Cross, a member of the Shimano Road Crew, rides bikes as an outlet, a point of connection, and a tool to welcome BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ individuals into their small-town community. Beyond the Binary, a Shimano Originals film, follows

KC Cross, a black, non-binary, queer athlete who has committed to love and acceptance, loving themselves and welcoming others to do the same.

Beyond the Binary begins by exploring the confusion around the term “non-binary” in KC’s hometown, asking members of the community what it means to them. Responses include mentions of computer coding, math, and general misunderstanding around the term as it pertains to gender. KC offers a look into what non-binary means for them. “To me, non-binary is the balance of my masculinity and femininity. It’s fluid, but it means something different to every single person.”

The film offers a beautiful, personal look into KC’s life, highlighting the shift from hardship to joy as they grew into their own truth. KC shines a light on mental health and how finding a community within cycling has contributed to their healing. KC says, “We’re resisting society’s expectation to be who it says we should be, I think a lot of us are finding happiness in that.”

You can watch Beyond the Binary on YouTube.com