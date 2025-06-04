Watch the trailer for final season of Netflix’s Tour de France series

The third and final season of Tour de France: Unchained is set to arrive July 2 on Netflix. This edition will wrap up the behind-the-scenes series that’s taken viewers inside cycling’s biggest race.

The series is produced by the same team behind the wildly popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive. Just like previous editions, it will follow the drama of the Tour. The 2024 race was dominated by Tadej Pogačar, who went head-to-head with Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel over three brutal weeks in France.

Pogi’s Tour

The final eight episodes offer a closer look at UAE Team Emirates’ control of the race, with plenty of mic’d-up moments and team bus tension. Riders like Pogačar, Evenepoel and Primož Roglič provide the voiceovers, while the series also zooms in on sprint chaos and Cavendish’s history-making win in the opening week. There’s all kinds of great soundbites in the trailer, including: “If the Tour is the circus, then we are the fucking clowns!”

The newly released trailer hints at a focus on power imbalances between teams. There is mention of UAE’s depth and resources standing in contrast to some of the French squads still chasing glory.

Back in February, signs pointed to the end of Tour de France: Unchained. According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, Netflix no longer planned to film behind the scenes at the Tour de France. While nothing was officially confirmed at the time, key figures from the Tour — including organizers and team staff — had begun to accept that Netflix cameras would not be present come June.

“Usually, by the end of January, we were already contacted by Netflix for spring shoots with some of our riders,” a source said. “This time, we hadn’t received a single call. It seemed the message was clear.”

The series will drop just a few days before the 2025 Tour de France, so it will mean a bit of binge-watching to get you amped for this year’s race.