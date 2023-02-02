Watch this absolutely massive crash at Étoile de Bessèges

Stage 2 of the Étoile de Bessèges had a dramatic crash which saw the race neutralized after several riders hit the deck as they crossed a bridge with 22 km to go. One rider, Valentin Ferron from TotalEnergies was seen hanging onto the cement barrier.

This follows a brilliant opening stage which saw Arnaud de Lie (Lotto/Dstny) take his second win of the year, beating former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek/Segafredo). De Lie would also take the leader’s jersey.

Due to the Stage 2 crash, the race was neutralized and there will be no winner, due to all of the emergency services vehicles rushing to the hospital. Lotto/Dstny’s de Lie will remain in the lead of the GC.

Étoile de Bessèges is one of the traditional opening races in Europe. Held in the area of Bessèges, France, the five-day event has been taking place since 1971.