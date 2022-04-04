Watch this cab driver who decided to use the dedicated, blocked off bike lane as a shortcut
The motorist almost hit a cyclistPhoto by: Digitalhen @digitalhen
Every time you think you’ve seen a motorist do something so egregiously wrong, another comes along. On Friday, in Queens, New York, a cab driver decided to use the bike lane as a way to skip traffic.
A cyclist filmed the event, as they headed toward the cab. The move was even more obnoxious as there are bollards lining the bike path, so the cabbie must have entered at an intersection and just motored away. By the time the cyclist voiced their outrage, the taxi driver went one step further, mounting the curb like Jim Gordon and the Gotham PD in The Dark Knight car chase scene.
According to a post on Reddit, a complaint has been sent to the New York City cab commission, but it’s unclear if the driver has been disciplined.
You can watch this monumentally stupid moment below.
I never want to hear about the dangers of cyclists ever again. Today on @nyctaxi’s gone wild… pic.twitter.com/NuGeSYNDMK
— Digitalhen 🐓 (@digitalhen) April 1, 2022