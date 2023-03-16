Watch this poor AG2R-Citroën rider literally eat absolute sh*t today in a crash

Listen, not gonna lie, I’ve waited my whole life to write this headline.

Stan Dewulf of AG2R Citroën Team was going a little too hot into a left-hander at the Grand Prix de Denain in France on Thursday, and crashed into a pile of manure. The 1.1 event has been going since 1959, and is also part of the French Road Cycling Cup. Like many races in Europe, the course goes through some rural roads. Rural roads mean farms. And farms mean cows. And cows mean, poop. Sometimes. a whole lot of poop.

After the mucky fall, the commentator minced no words. “This is going to be smelly!”

Thankfully, he was okay afterward. That is, apart from, you know, smelling like the crap mountain he bailed into. Juan Sebastián Molano won the 194 km race, but Dewulf won our hearts.

Check out his homage to the classic manure scene in “Back to the Future” below.