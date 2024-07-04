Watch this rider bunny hop over Mads Pedersen at 60 km/h

Sure, Mark Cavendish was the man on everyone’s lips after his Stage 5 win at the Tour de France – his 35th career victory, breaking the all-time record. But Cofidis rider Alex Zingle showed some mad skills when he bunny hopped over Lidl-Trek’s Mads Pedersen, who hit the deck.

The thing about bunny hopping a fallen rider is you need to clear the rider and bike – or you’ll clip them and most likely fall yourself. And since the front wheel can be directed upwards when a rider falls on your side, you better be confident you’ll make it. And that’s just what Zingle did.

Cavendish set the new record despite a tumultuous finish in the 177 km race from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas. The British cyclist, who postponed retirement after last season’s Tour crash, outsprinted Jasper Philipsen and Alexander Kristoff for the victory.

The Manx Missile’s 2024 Tour got off to a rough start. During Stage 1, he suffered from multiple episodes of vomiting, slowing him down significantly on the Col de Valico Tre Faggi. Despite the efforts of his Astana teammates, he finished nearly 40 minutes behind the stage winner, Romain Bardet.

But that all turned around on Wednesday when he took a terrific win. As he crossed the line, he threw his arms in the air and yelled at the top of his lungs, “YAAAAAAAH!”

But runner-up for star of the day is surely Zingle, with this incredible jump over Pedersen. The Dane would cross the line later and should start Thursday’s stage.