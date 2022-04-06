Home > News

Watch Tim Merlier almost get absolutely smoked going the wrong way after finishing Scheldeprijs

It was a close call after 200 km

April 6, 2022
Some dramatic moments ensued following Wednesday’s finish of the Scheldeprijs in Schoten, Belgium. Alexander Kristoff gave Intermarché-Wanty Gobert another big win following Biniam Girmay’s win in Gent-Wevelgem, soloing to victory. It’s a race usually won by the sprinters, but Kristoff fooled them, riding alone for the last 7 km.

Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix finished in 9th, forty seconds behind. After finishing, he turned around to head to the team cars, but suddenly noticed the bunch sprint for 10th was coming right at him.

It’s a good thing Merlier does cyclocross. as he had to do the biggest barrier jump of his life, hopping over to safety in the nick of time.

Check out the wild chain of events below.

