Watch Toon Aerts’s emotional post-race Euro champs interview

Tears streamed down Toon Aerts’ face on the sand of Middelkerke, Belgium, as he celebrated one of the most emotional wins of his career. He won the European ‘cross championship in a dramatic final sprint against Thibau Nys. For the 32-year-old Belgian, the white and blue jersey not just a return to the top, but what he described as the start of his “second career.”

A ‘second career’ for Aerts

“This is unbelievable,” Aerts said after crossing the line. “My second career starts today. A lot has happened over the last two years. I really didn’t expect everything to fall into place again.”

The race unfolded as a tense showdown from the very first lap. Aerts stayed composed in the tricky sand sections while rivals faltered. Dutchman Pim Ronhaar launched a late attack on the penultimate lap, but Aerts’ patience and experience allowed him to seize the perfect moment. A final misstep from Ronhaar gave Aerts the opening he needed, and he powered past Nys in the last stretch to claim the title.

“It has not been an easy period,” he admitted, tears welling up as the reality of his triumph sank in. “But that’s why I made all those sacrifices.”

By “easy period”, he is referring to a two-year ban for the banned substance letrozole, detected in 2022. He spent over a year challenging the suspension, claiming contamination, which reduced a potential four-year ban to two, keeping him sidelined through 2023. Aerts, who rides for the ProTeam Lotto, returned to competition back in February 2024. He raced a full road season–including the Tour of Britain, The Renewi Tour and Gravel champs–where he finished 13th.

With the win, Aerts will take the white blue and yellow-starred Euro jersey and wear it for the next year. In the women’s event, it was Dutchwoman Inge van der Heijden took a big win over pre-race favourite Lucinda Brand. It is the biggest win of van der Heijden’s career.