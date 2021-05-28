Watch: Toronto cyclist successfully fights off two bike thieves

Toronto cyclists are fed up with bike theft. When two would-be thieves attempted a brazen day-light heist, one rider decided he’d had enough. The 39-year-old man refused to hand over his bike and, after repeated demands that he hand it over turned physical, he fought back.

The attempted robbery took place in the lobby of OneEleven Condos on Bathurst St. Two suspects approached the man and demanded he hand over his bike. When the cyclist refused, the two suspects attempted to take the bike by force. The cyclist refused to let go of his bike, leading to an extended struggle.

RELATED: Can you use Apple’s AirTags to find a stolen bike?

At one point, the cyclist tackled one of his assailants. They responded, throwing several punches. After fighting off both suspects, the cyclist is kind enough to point out that one dropped his cell phone on the ground. The two suspects then gave up and fled the area.

While we’re very happy this cyclist’s stand ended positively, it obviously carried some risk. If you’re ever unlucky enough to find yourself in a similar situation, please put your own safety first. Bike theft sucks, but bikes can be replaced.

RELATED: Bike thefts are increasing in Canada: Here’s what you can do to protect your bike

Toronto Police Service released just released footage, the events took place back on April 17, 2021. Now, the police are seeking the public’s help identifying the two assailants. You can watch the dramatic events in the video below:

RELATED: Jagmeet Singh’s bike stolen in Ottawa

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

RELATED: Should you make your Strava account private?