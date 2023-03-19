Watch up close just how fast Mathieu van der Poel attacked up the Poggio
An absolutely massive launchPhoto by: Alberto Facchinato
Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Mathieu van der Poel won Saturday’s Milan-San Remo in fabulous fashion with a thrilling attack. Van der Poel went clear from a group with Tadej Pogačar, Wout Van Aert and Filippo Ganna on the Poggio. He follows in his grandfather’s tire tracks: Raymond Poulidor took the Milan-San Remo 62 years ago.
The speed and ferocity of his attack was something else. Take an up close and personal look at his massive burst. You can bet that Pou-Pou would be proud. It was the fastest time up the legendary climb in history.
— Alberto Facchinato (@Fack1986) March 18, 2023