Watch: Van der Poel, absolute king, removes his jacket mid-cobbled climb

Pros, they are not like us. Especially former (and current) world champion Mathieu van der Poel during Friday’s E3 Saxo Classic. On the cobbled Oude Kruisberg, van der Poel went to the front to strip off his jacket, riding no-handed on a section that most people would have a hard time riding—on the best of days—with both hands on the bars.

Van der Poel has shown his skills in all aspects of racing–whether it’s bike handling, cornering or kicking a bottle with his wheel. And once again he just casually displayed why he’s one of the greatest.

Check out the move below at the E3 Saxo Classic.