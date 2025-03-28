Watch: Van der Poel, absolute king, removes his jacket mid-cobbled climb
MvdP was in full flight on the pavé when he rode no-handed to remove his outer layer
Pros, they are not like us. Especially former (and current) world champion Mathieu van der Poel during Friday’s E3 Saxo Classic. On the cobbled Oude Kruisberg, van der Poel went to the front to strip off his jacket, riding no-handed on a section that most people would have a hard time riding—on the best of days—with both hands on the bars.
I am once again asking you to appreciate Mathieu van der Poel’s otherworldly power
Van der Poel has shown his skills in all aspects of racing–whether it’s bike handling, cornering or kicking a bottle with his wheel. And once again he just casually displayed why he’s one of the greatest.
Check out the move below at the E3 Saxo Classic.
MVDP’s technique is the good that he is confident enough to casually taking his vest on an uphill cobbled sector 🤯 #E3SaxoClassic pic.twitter.com/Wnqp7FdQDJ
— Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) March 28, 2025