Watch Wout van Aert cheer on an Australian junior race

Like all the other National teams, the Belgians have arrived in Wollongong, Australia for the 2022 UCI road world championships. The racing begins on September 18 and goes to September 25.

Van Aert was just in Canada for Les Grands Prix Quebec et Montreal and head to head down under to another Commonwealth country for a shot at a rainbow. But when out training with his Belgian teammates Yves Lampaert and Jasper Stuyven, they came across a race. Not just any race either, but the U17 Australian national championships.

The pros cheered the young riders on, and as you can see below, many in the pack instantly recognized the super stars.