Way back home, baby: Worlds finally heads back to Durango!

After a long, long, long time away, mountain bike world championships are headed back to where it all began. In 2030, worlds are going home. Durango, Colorado, which hosted the first-ever UCI world championships in 1990, will host again 40 years later.

The grand homecoming will be the culmination of a series of escalating events, including a World Cup, in the years leading into the world championships event.

Durango will be the first North American city to host world championships since Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que. in 2019.

Worlds returning to Durango will hold special significance for Canadian bike fans, beyond just having the event return to North America. Cindy Devine and Elladee Brown finished a historic 1-2 in the elite women’s downhill, with the two Canadians dominating the podium in the U.S.A. That, among her other remarkable successes, earned Devine spots in both the mountian bike and Canadian cycling hall of fame.

While Canadians stole the show in the women’s downhill, the home country captured the bulk of the titles back in 1990. Ned Overend won the men’s XCO, Greg Herbold won the men’s downhill, both Durango locals, while Julie Furtado won the women’s cross country race.

United States of American’s are on the rise again across the board in mountain biking, from cross country to downhill. Worlds heading back to the U.S. for the first time in a long time will surely only add to the motivation of those athletes, and the many younger riders already following in their footsteps.

Durango will host 2030 UCI mountain bike world championships from August 28 to September 1, 2030.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced today that Durango, Colorado, will be the host city of the 2030 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. The event. marks the 40-year anniversary from when the town of Durango and Purgatory Resort hosted the very first UCI mountain bike world championships races in 1990.

Leading into the World Championships in 2030, the “Worlds,” Durango will also host a major international mountain bike race in 2028 and a UCI World Cup race in 2029. All events will be held at

Purgatory Resort and will include Downhill, Cross Country Olympic, Short Track and Ebike.

“We’re thrilled to once again host the World Championships at Purgatory Resort,” said Dave Rathbun,

Purgatory’s general manager. “Biking and Durango are synonymous with each other. This is a great

opportunity to showcase our community’s commitment to the sport with the entire world.”

The series of global events elevates Durango, Colorado as a global cycling homeland and solidifies the

City as North America’s mountain biking capital. The area features over 300 miles of world-class

singletrack traversing environments from high-desert to high-alpine. The elevation training advantage of 6,500 feet fuels the success of numerous on- and off-road Olympic and professional cyclists who call Durango home, and powers Fort Lewis College’s collegiate cycling team to multiple national titles. Most importantly, mountain biking continues to shape the very fabric of the mountain-town community.

“We are beyond proud to announce the Worlds’ return to Durango 40 years after we pioneered the

event in 1990,” said Durango Native Todd Wells, co-leader of the events and three-time Olympian

mountain biker. “Mountain biking and cycling are woven into Durango’s DNA; from our pioneering spirit

to the incredible trail infrastructure and our renowned junior-development programming, Durango is a true heartland of cycling. The 2030 World Championships will enable us to showcase our community on

a global stage once again.”

Gaige Sippy, long-time Iron Horse Bicycle Classic director and co-leader behind Durango’s World

Championship bid, added: “Hosting the 2030 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships is both a tribute

to our past and an investment in our future. The world’s best will once again race on trails that continue to build legends right here in our backyard. We can’t wait to welcome riders and fans from around the world back to Durango.”

The City of Durango rose to international off-road cycling prominence when it hosted the inaugural UCI

Mountain Bike World Championships in 1990. The first-ever men’s mountain biking world championships was won by Ned Overend, who still calls Durango, Colorado home. Julie Furtado, a long-time Durango resident and the visionary behind Juliana bikes, won the women’s event. Greg Herbold, also a Durango resident, won the men’s downhill race event. The 1990 Worlds attracted the world’s best mountain bikers of the time and generated global interest in the sport among fans and media.

“This is a momentous occasion for our community,” said Mayor Gilda Yazzie. “The city is honored to be

chosen by the UCI to host this historic anniversary year, and we are thrilled to partner with Durango

Cycling Championships and Purgatory Resort.”

Durango is host to the renowned Iron Horse Bicycle Classic for close to 55 years, established one of the country’s first junior development cycling organizations, Durango Devo, and is the birthplace of world-class trail advocacy (with more than 300 miles of maintained trails) in non-profit Durango Trails.

Durango has a remarkable record of producing top athletes in the sport—including numerous

Olympians, professional cyclists, multiple world champions, and the most recent American Grand Tour

winner in Sepp Kuss, who came up through the ranks in Durango’s cycling infrastructure, including

formative years racing with Durango Devo’s Sweet Elite.

Additional details on event routes, community programs, and ticketing will be announced in the coming

About Durango, Colorado:

Durango, Colorado has a vibrant community spirit shaped by its numerous, year-round outdoor

adventure opportunities and is a veritable global hub for cycling. The Iron Horse Bicycle Classic, The City of Durango and Purgatory Resort produced and hosted the very first UCI Mountain Bike World

Championships in 1990 and countless major cycling events since. Durango is celebrated for its trails,

racing heritage, and enduring contributions to cycling. The City’s selection as host city for the 2030

World Mountain Bike Championships acknowledges its over-50-year legacy as North America’s

mountain biking capital. Durango features over 300 miles of world-class singletrack traversing high

desert to alpine environments and an elevation training advantage of 6,500 feet. The 2030 “Worlds” represents a full-circle moment for the pinnacle of competitive mountain biking and celebrates the

sport’s grassroots heritage in the American West.

