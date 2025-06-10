WBD breakup casts uncertainty over UCI mountain bike world cup broadcasting future

The streaming giant that promised to bring mountain biking to the world is breaking up. Warner Bros. Discovery—the parent company behind the current broadcasting and event management of the WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series—announced this week that it plans to separate into two distinct companies by 2026. One will retain the prestige brands like HBO, Warner Bros Studios and Max. The other will focus on linear TV networks like Discovery Channel and CNN.

It’s a shake-up that could have big implications for mountain biking’s most ambitious broadcast deal to date. When WBD secured an eight-year agreement with the UCI in 2022, the promise was sweeping: unify all formats of mountain biking, elevate the sport globally and deliver consistent broadcast coverage across Eurosport, GCN+, discovery+ and beyond. That vision included event management, course development, athlete storytelling. A new standard for how the world cup was presented—on-screen and on-site.

Now, with the media empire splitting down the middle, that vision suddenly looks vulnerable.

Unanswered questions for the mountain bike world

It’s unclear how much financial backing, global distribution, or editorial priority mountain biking will retain under this new corporate structure.

While the split won’t be finalized until 2026, the move effectively unravels the 2022 merger that gave mountain biking a seat at the table within one of the world’s biggest media groups.

What this means for riders and fans

The big fear? That mountain biking ends up in the corporate shuffle—sidelined in favour of more lucrative properties, or fragmented across platforms. For fans, it could mean inconsistent streaming availability or fewer resources invested in live coverage and storytelling. For riders and teams, it could slow momentum just as the sport was hitting its stride on the global stage.

So far, the UCI has made no public comment on the announcement. But behind the scenes, you can bet conversations are already happening.

Mountain biking’s future on screen may still look bright—but with WBD’s split, the trail ahead just got a lot less predictable.