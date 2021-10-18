Weekend CX roundup

The CX World Cup’s third of three stateside visits went down on Sunday, in Iowa City. The CX circuit will head back to Europe for the rest of the season. Expect to see road stars Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert to jump back in, now that they’ve had a break from their busy road season.

Vos wins again

Marianne Vos bossed the Jingle Cross course in Iowa City on Sunday, taking her second World Cup win in a week. After victory in Waterloo and disappointment in Arkansas, the Dutch legend prevailed in dry, hard-packed conditions in Western Iowa assume the Cup leadership from Lucinda Brand. After two top-10 performances in the opening World Cup rounds, Magahlie Rochette had a tough race in Iowa, finishing 22nd. Pan American champion Rochette, Sidney McGill, Nicole Bradbury, Siobhan Kelly, Isabella and Ava Holmgren raced all three 2021-2022 World Cup rounds in the U.S.A. Isabella Holmgren won Friday night’s junior women’s C1 race under the lights.

Rochette had a tough day, as opposed to the first two races in the World Cup, where she finished top-10. On Sunday she finished 22nd.

Vos is to take a short break after the American races, but will be back in action, as she builds toward the world champs in Arkansas.

2021-2022 UCI Cyclocross World Cup Round 3, Iowa City

1) Marianne Vos (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) 53:46

2) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen) +0:10

3) Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary/SD Worx) +0:36

22) Maghalie Rochette (Canada) +3:36

33) Sidney McGill (Canada) +6:54

38) Nicole Bradbury (Canada)

42) Ava Holmgren (Canada)

DNF) Isabella Holmgren (Canada)

DNF) Siobhan Kelly (Canada)

Belgian Eli Iserbyt wins second Jingle Cross

Belgian Eli Iserbyt won his second Jingle Cross on Sunday, earning his second 2021-2022 World Cup round out of three on a warm day with dry conditions in Western Iowa. Iserbyt extended his lead in the World Cup to 24 points. Canadian Michael van den Ham had his best 2021-2022 World Cup race out of the three in the U.S.A., placing 18th.

There were five Canadians in the elite men’s race in Iowa City: Michael van den Ham, Hugo Brisebois; Matt Leliveld; Lief Rodgers and Brody Sanderson. Unlike the first two rounds in the U.S.A., the elite men raced before the elite women.

2021-2022 UCI Cyclocross World Cup Round 3, Iowa City

1) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) 59:11

2) Lars van der Haar (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +0:11

3) Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen) +0:31

18) Michael van den Ham (Canada/Easton-Giant-Garneau) +2:26

33) Brody Sanderson (Canada)

36) Matt Leliveld (Canada)

38) Hugo Brisebois (Canada)

39 Lief Rodgers (Canada)

The fourth round is next Sunday in Zonhoven, Belgium. You can watch the CX World Cup on Flobikes.com

Jingle Cross C1

Candians fared well on Friday at the UCI C1 night race.

Isabella Holmgren (Hardwood NextWave) edged out the U.S.’s Katharine Sarkisov (CXHairs Devo) in a close race to start her weekend with a win in the junior women’s race. Natasha Visnack (USAC Development) rounded out the podium in third. Kiara Lylyk (The Cyclery) and Ava Holmgren (Hardwood NextWave) added two more fast Canadian junior women’s results, finishing 11th and 12th.

Still-reigning Canadian cyclocross national champion Michael van den Ham (Easton Giant CX) has steadily found speed over the course of his early season campaign. Turning off the lights on Friday seemed to clear any remaining distractions, with MvdH storming to fifth in the elite men’s UCI C1 race. Belgium’s Vincent Baestaens led his compatriot Thijs Aerts (Baloise Trek) and the U.S.’s Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles) on the podium.