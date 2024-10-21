Weekend racing recap: Woods, Bibic, Leonard excel

The road season is winding down, but Canadians were out in full force over the weekend. In Japan, the Utsunomiya Japan Cup was taking place—a 144.2-km hilly road race. The track worlds were finishing in Denmark, and also in Asia, the final stage of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi was held on Sunday.

Mike Woods 4th at Japan Cup

National champion Michael Woods (Israel – Premier Tech) wrapped up his 2024 season with fourth place in Saturday’s Utsunomiya Japan Cup Road Race, a UCI 1.Pro-rated race running its 31st edition. American Neilson Powless was the winner for the second time. In 2019, Woods was runner-up. On Friday, Woods came 10th in the Japan Cup Criterium. Utsunomiya is a city 100 km north of Tokyo.

EF Education-Easypost’s Neilson Powless won the race, with Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep) in second and Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Victorious) in third.

Bibic takes bronze in Denmark

Canada didn’t bring home much hardware from the track worlds in Ballerup, Denmark—though the women’s team pursuit came close with a fourth-place finish. On the final day, Dylan Bibic secured a bronze medal in the elimination race, his third medal at the track worlds over the years.

Michael Leonard ends season off with 100-km break

Ineos Grenadiers’ Michael Leonard went for an all-day flyer in the last stage of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi. Stage six in Nanning was 134 km, and Leonard was in a break for 97 km of it. The move didn’t make it, unfortunately, with Matevž Govekar (Bahrain-Victorious) taking the win.

Leonard, who had a big win at the Tour de L’Avenir prologue in September, taking the yellow jersey, rolled in 94th. The other Canadian at the race, Riley Pickrell (Israel – Premier Tech), had some strong results in China. He finished third (Stage 3), 7th (Stage 4), and 9th (Stage 1). Pickrell would end up 13th overall in the points competition.