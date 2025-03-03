Weekend recap: Derek Gee takes huge win, Belgian races, and another screwed-up finish

The Classics season began in full swing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, followed by Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. The Tour of Rwanda finished after a shortened stage. At the Faun-Ardèche, there was a lot of drama in a throwback to a screwed-up finale last weekend. Canadian Matisse Julien had a long day in the break at the Faun Drôme Classic.

Finally, Israel-Premier Tech’s Derek Gee took his first pro stage race win.

Omloop action

Norwegian Søren Wærenskjold (UNO – X) beat the bigger names in a reduced-peloton sprint. Funny enough. 24-year-old wasn’t even supposed to be in the race, just Sunday’s Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, but was called in at the last second. Wout van Aert didn’t seem to have the legs in the final sprint.

In the women’s race, another surprise finish. Arkéa-B&B Hotels’ Lotte Claes took the W, defying all the favourites. Claes managed to beat her breakaway companion, Aurela Nerlo, while Demi Vollering and Puck Pieterse, who had been chasing hard on the iconic Muur van Geraardsbergen, were way too far behind to be in contention. The win came after an early break was allowed to gain 14 minutes.

On Sunday at the Fenix Omloop van het Hageland, Femke Gerritse (Team SD Worx – Protime) took the win. Kiara Lylyk, now riding for ProTeam Winspace Orange Seal took a solid 11th in the race. She said she didn’t feel great initially, but, “I stayed positive though and then eventually my legs came around.”

At Sunday’s Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, it was Jasper Philipsen taking the win.

Tour of Rwanda final stage cancelled

French cyclist Fabien Doubey of TotalEnergies was declared the winner of the 17th Tour du Rwanda after the final stage was cancelled mid-race due to heavy rain. Organizers had already modified the course to avoid flooded areas in the city Kigali, reducing it to just four laps on a shortened circuit.

With just one lap to go, the President of the UCI jury has officially halted the race due to heavy rain. And just like that, Tour du Rwanda 2025 comes to an unexpected end! What a ride it has been—thrills, challenges, and unforgettable moments all the way!#TdRwanda2025… pic.twitter.com/T8yWmaxcct — Prime Insurance Ltd (@primeins_ltd) March 2, 2025

However, worsening conditions forced UCI officials to abandon the race during the third lap. As a result, the stage was nullified, and the general classification from Stage 6 stood as the final results.

Faun-Ardèche’s farcical finish

Romain Grégoire of Groupama-FDJ took the dub at the Faun-Ardèche Classic after a dramatic twist in the final kilometre. As Tudor Pro Cycling pushed the pace to set up a sprint for Marc Hirschi, a …navigational error saw half of the leading group veer off course. Grégoire capitalized on the mix-up, surging ahead to take a solo win.

📺 Some riders took wrong turn at roundabout inside final km at 🇫🇷 Faun-Ardeche Classic.pic.twitter.com/Jp8eiSHfDr — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) March 1, 2025

This is the second time in recent weeks that a race has ended in confusion. In Stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve, nearly the entire peloton took a wrong turn, with Ineos Grenadiers’ Filippo Ganna among the few who stayed on course. Although the Italian crossed the line first, the results were later nullified.

Matisse Julien spends the day in break at Faun Drôme Classic

Laval, Que.’s Matisse Julien spent 115 km in the breakaway at the Faun Drôme Classic on Sunday. The 189 km race from Étoile-sur-Rhône to Étoile-sur-Rhône was won by UAE Emirates rider Juan Ayuso, but the 22-year-old Canadian certainly got some TV time for his French Continental team, CIC U Nantes.

Derek Gee takes huge win, riding like a true champion in Spain

On Sunday, the Canadian secured his first career stage race title, raising the O Gran Camiño trophy in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. Gee took the mountains classification as well—no wonder, as he was incredible in the climbs of the five-day stage race. He won the Stage 3 TT and cemented his lead in the overall on the penultimate stage, where he led the entire way up all the climbs. He rolled in on Stage 5 in the lead group after making sure to be at the front for all the decisive moves.

Next up for the Israel-Premier Tech rider is Tirreno-Adriatico, where he will face even more formidable competition with riders like Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates – XRG), Ayuso and Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team).