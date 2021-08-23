Weekend roundup: A silver medal, politics and a very last minute cancellation

The national election is ramping up, international events are going strong (and Canadians are making moves) but there is still a tough cancellation to report this week. Here is what you might have missed this week in Canadian Cycling:

Teigen Pascual silver at junior world championships

Canadian BMX cyclist Teigen Pascual, winner of the 2020 Russ Copeland Award for Best Junior Rider of the Year, proved that she is still among the top Junior female riders in the world this weekend by clinching a silver medal at the BMX world championships in Papendal, Netherlands.

After qualifying third in the motos, she made her way directly to the semi-final round where she won her heat and moved on to the finals.

In the final heat, she was just edged out by French rider, Mariane Beltrando who clinched the gold medal by 0.725 of a second.

“It was nice to have the Canada jersey on again, and have it on the podium this time,” said Pascual. “This moment means a lot. It’s been a hard two years, and it’s just nice seeing everything come together.”

Other Canadian junior racers at the event included Max Ganakovskyy, Dylan Tremel and Jacob Shaw in the Junior men’s category, as well as Molly Simpson in the Elite women’s category.

Paralympics are about to kick off

The Paralympics start on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and Canada’s stacked paracycling team is in Tokyo getting ready for the Games.

RELATED: Paralympics: What events will Canada’s paracyclists compete in?

Cycling Canada posted a photo of Kate O’Brien, Keely Shaw, Ross Wilson and Tristen Chernove at the Izu Velodrome getting read for their events.

Lyne Bessette leaves politics

In July, Lyne Bessette, the elected official for Brome-Missisquoi. Qc., announced she would not be running for re-election. The Liberal MP and member of the Canadian Olympic cycling team in 2000 and 2004, said she is leaving politics “for personal reasons.”

She posted a message of support for her successor, Pascale St-Onge, and her campaign team last week.

Her gravel event, 100b7, is still set to go ahead for Sept. 26.

TransRockies cancelled

Just 48 hours before the inaugural TransRockies Gravel Royale on Friday event organizers received some devastating news. With COVID cases rising in B.C., the Provincial Health Orders restricting group activities were expanding from the Okanagan to cover all of the interior. They were forced to cancel the event. Read more…

RELATED: TransRockies Gravel Royale forced into late-hour cancellation