Weekend roundup: Canadian cyclists win an overall world cup title, take on the worlds ITT, conclude a successful career and more

This weekend Canadian pros took on some important competitions in West Virginia and Belgium.

Here’s what you might have missed this weekend:

Downhill junior World Cup winner

Jackson Goldstone capped off a stunning debut junior season with a silver medal on Saturday in Snowshoe. The Canadian already had the series overall locked up after his second place in West Virginia on Wednesday. Goldstone’s season includes three first-place finishes and three second-place finishes, putting him well ahead of his other opponents with 300 points. Read more…

Pendrel’s last international race

Canadian Olympic bronze medalist and two-time world champion Catharine Pendrel competed in her last international competition this weekend with the top Canadian finish in 12th place. The final international race of Pendrel’s long and successful career was also the end of her Clif Pro Team. Pendrel finishes her World Cup career in 15th. Read more…

Canadians take on ITTs

Road world championships are currently underway in Belgium and will run until next Sunday (Sept. 19-26. 2021) giving cycling fans plenty of late-season cycling content. Fans can watch the 19 Canadians racing at the 100th edition of the world championships on FloBikes throughout the week.

This Sunday, the men’s individual time trial looked a lot like 2020’s race with Filippo Ganna (Italy) and Wout van Aert (Belgium) once again taking first and second respectively.

Canada’s Hugo Houle, fresh off his Canadian time trial championships win, finished 20th in the elite men’s race—his best ever career performance in a Worlds individual time trial.

The next day, Canadians Leah Kirchmann and Karol-Ann Canuel finished within 14 seconds of one another in the elite women’s time trial, where Kirchmann finished just shy of the top-10 in eleventh place and Canuel came in thirteenth. Dutch rider Ellen van Dijk took the win. Read more…

The men’s 30.3 km U23 race was tight—Candian rider Raphael Parisella finished 32nd just two minutes after Danish race winner Johan Price-Pejtersen and Francis Juneau finished 46th with a time gap of +2:45 on the winner.

Boivin’s new jersey

Guillaume Boivin’s (Israel Star-Up Nation) team debuted his new national road race champion jersey this weekend. He wore it for the first time during the Primus Classic in Belgium.