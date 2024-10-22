Weird… so now wheel-stomper Eli Iserbyt can race Saturday?

Eli Iserbyt will unexpectedly return to action Saturday at the Exact Cross Heerderstrand, despite initial reports of a three-race suspension. His team, Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal, initially announced that Iserbyt would miss three cyclocross events due to a UCI-imposed ban following an incident involving Ryan Kamp.

In the aftermath of a crash, Iserbyt expressed his frustration by stomping on Kamp’s rear wheel, raising questions about underlying tensions between the two.

Iserbyt found himself at the centre of controversy after stomping on Kamp’s wheel during the Exact Cross opener in Beringen, Belgium. He was disqualified, but many called for more discipline for the unsportsmanlike behaviour. The UCI responded by issuing both a fine and a suspension for the West-Flemish rider. Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal confirmed that Iserbyt would sit out three key races: Exact Cross Essen, Superprestige Ruddervoorde, and Exact Cross Heerderstrand, with a planned comeback next Sunday at Overijse.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Iserbyt’s suspension will now end earlier than expected, allowing him to compete on Saturday. Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal issued a statement explaining: “The UCI initially imposed a one-week suspension, which was expected to prevent Iserbyt from starting in three races. However, the exact end date of his punishment was only recently clarified. The suspension expires on Friday, not Saturday, meaning he will appear at the start in Heerderstrand.”

This update is particularly surprising given that Iserbyt was initially told he would miss three races. After his ridiculous kick to Kamp’s spokes, the suspension meant sitting out races in Essen, Ruddervoorde, and Heerderstrand, with a scheduled return for Overijse. The UCI’s delayed clarification on the length of the ban has now allowed Iserbyt to rejoin competition a day earlier.

The Belgian rider’s sudden return raises questions about whether he will encounter Kamp at Heerderstrand, but this seems unlikely, as the Dutch rider is recovering from a (different) serious fall in Ruddervoorde. Iserbyt said that he apologized to his fellow pro, but it’s well known the two have some history between each other.

“I truly understand that. The apologies have also been made to Ryan, to the team, and to the organization,” he said at a Belgian cycling gala. “I really understand that it’s not done. Now, I’m looking forward to the upcoming races and trying to approach training and competitions with a positive mindset.”