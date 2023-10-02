Were Soudal Quick-Step riders told they are free to leave, or not?

As per reports from the Spanish publication Marca, the merger of Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step appears to be progressing further. An article suggested that the Soudal Quick-Step bosses sent out some information to the members of the Belgian team Sunday afternoon. Allegedly, the riders were informed that they had the option to explore other opportunities if they were not interested in joining the newly formed amalgamated squad. However, Daniel Benson from the Global Cycling Network contradicts Marca’s account, saying that their information differs from Marca’s report.

If that were the case, world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel would be free to leave. In fact, a recent article in L’Équipe said this may be his plan.

“As soon as the merger is complete and Richard Plugge’s company takes over the management, all of the contracts of Patrick Lefevere’s riders will expire. All Evenepoel has to do is sign his contract with INEOS Grenadiers. That is arranged in five minutes,” a source told the French outlet.

There have been several other rumours about Jumbo–that Apple may be involved as a sponsor, or Amazon. Both teams need to move quickly as there is a deadline for teams registering their WorldTour licences for 2024.

Patrick Lefevere, the Soudal Quick-Step, boss wrote in his weekly column in Het Nieuwsblad that news would be coming out soon about the trajectory of the teams. last “There should be a lot more clarity on Monday.”

As far as riders being told they could leave the team, it’s unclear what is going on. GCN’s Daniel Benson tweeted that Marca has it wrong. “Reports in the Spanish press that Soudal riders have been told they can leave. It’s not accurate,” his post read. “The team and three agents with riders on the team say no comms have been sent out.”