What are the cycling training zones?

Do you hear your fellow cyclists talk about their training zones, and wonder just what the heck zone 2 is, and why they do it all the time? Cyclists use training zones to target specific adaptations, whether that is focusing on your endurance, your ability to ride just below or at your threshold for periods of time, or your sprint.

Over the years, there have been various forms of “zone” training, ranging from terms like “easy” or “recovery” to “threshold” and “tempo” but the most popular protocol is the 7-zone system based on the reserach of Dr. Andrew Coggan.

You can use the system as a guide to figure out how hard you’re going to ride, along with how long.

The zones represent a proportion of your Functional Threshold Power (FTP). An FTP test will determine the value, and then you can use that number to match which workout you are hoping to do, what you need to achieve, in which zone.

Zone 1

Zone 1 is active recovery, and relies on the aerobic system and type I muscle fibers. It promotes benefits like improved circulation, lymph flow, and nutrient transport. It’s ideal to clear muscle waste products. That means an easy spin on the trainer, or coffee shop ride. Coogan described it as, “Easy spinning, or light pedal pressure, i.e., very low-level exercise, too low in and of itself to induce significant physiological adaptations.”

This corresponds to less than 55 per cent of your FTP.

Zone 2

Zone 2, or “Endurance”, is designed for sustained efforts, so think of long-distance races at a low pace. Leg fatigue is moderate, and breathing should be regular, and casual conversation is possible. This zone allows for daily training sessions. It’s the ride with your training partner when you head out for a long one, side by side, chatting about life, sports, and the best kind of pasta. This ride should be done at 56 to 75 per cent of your FTP. “All day” pace, or classic long slow distance (LSD) training. A sensation of leg effort/fatigue is generally low but may rise periodically to higher levels,” Coogan says.

Zone 3

Zone 3, or “Tempo” in cycling places a greater emphasis on the aerobic system compared to the previous training zones. The heightened intensity, ranging from moderate to high, necessitates medium-to-long duration workouts for desired adaptations. These workouts may span from medium rides to extended intervals, promoting muscular endurance.

In Zone 3, cyclists experience enhanced muscular endurance, enabling them to sustain strength over extended periods despite the energy demands of their training. Additional benefits include improvements in FTP and Lactate Threshold.

This ride should be done at 76 – 90 per cent of your FTP. According to Coogan this is, “Typical intensity of fartlek workout, ‘spirited’ group ride, or briskly moving paceline. More frequent/greater sensation of leg effort/fatigue than at Level 2.”

Zone 4

Zone 4, or “Lactate Threshold” is the phase where training intervals intensify; perform extended intervals just below your threshold to familiarize your body with sustained, demanding effort. It should be, “Just below to just above TT effort, taking into account duration, current fitness, environmental conditions. Essentially continuous sensation of moderate or even greater leg effort/fatigue.”

This ride should be done at 91 – 105 per cent of your FTP.

Zone 5

Zone 5, or VO 2 Max, is tough.

The feeling of exhaustion is extremely pronounced, and you definitely shouldn’t be able to kibitz to your riding partner as you should be breathing heavily. This sort of training is not a great idea for several days on end; consider a recovery day after a workout during Zone 5.

This ride should be done at 106-120 per cent of your FTP. This sort of workout should include, “typical intensity of longer (3-8 min) intervals intended to increase VO2max.”

Zone 6

Zone 6 is sustainable for brief, intense intervals. And, with a high cadence, focusing on boosting anaerobic capacity. Leg strain and fatigue are intense. So that means you’re not having a chit-chat.

This ride should be done at over 120 per cent of your FTP. These will include “Short (30 s to 3 min), high-intensity intervals designed to increase anaerobic capacity. ”

Zone 7

Zone 7, the final training tier, is specifically designed for very brief yet high-intensity activities. That includes jumps or short sprints. Furthermore they, “generally place greater stress on musculoskeletal rather than metabolic systems.” Since being neuromuscular power, isn’t linked to FTP, there is no guide to it. Although there is quite a range, an average cyclist can generate four times their FTP in a sprint, Coogan adds.