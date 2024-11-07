What do I need to know before my first Zwift race?

If you’re riding the indoor trainer this year and want to mix it up, you may want to consider Zwift races. With training platforms like Zwift, riding inside got a lot more bearable. Although there are plenty of arguments to ride outside as well and mix up your training, getting intensity is a challenge when the temps drop.

And although most indoor training platforms offer all sorts of workouts that are easy to follow (but hard to do!), riding in some online races is a great way to cheat yourself into some intensity. Riding with others at “race pace” is much easier on the mind on those days when you’re not motivated to give ‘er.

There’s a wide range of races available on Zwift with various distances. Some are totally flat, some have a few hills—and some have mega elevation. The good news is, you can try them all! There’s no registration fee, no need to fuel up the car, and no need to wash your club jersey and pack a race bag.

That also means it’s no biggie if you DNF! Not saying you should—completing a workout always gives you a good feeling—but you can also hop around races. Jump in a crit for 20 minutes, and if it gets too much, you can return to Watopia or your world of choice, take it easy, and do another 10 minutes in another race. There are all sorts of events all day. That being said, most coaches will say to try and limit yourself to two days of intensity a week over the winter, so pick those days for the races and then you can stick to endurance, Zone 2, or recovery rides. (Or cross-train, hit the gym, or hey, take a day off!)

Race time!

You’ll see the races available under events, and you simply click them to join. Most races require you to have a heart rate monitor, so be sure that’s paired. You’ll see the countdown on your computer or iPad letting you know when the event will begin. It’s crucial you warm up. Be sure to put aside 15 to 20 minutes to get your legs going and maybe do a mini effort to get your HR up.

Picking your race

Recently, Zwift changed their categories for racing—before, it was a tiered system, based on your FTP. Now it’s a little different, based on a few factors. You can read about it here. But either way, whatever category you start in, you can be sure of one thing: they start fast! The first few minutes are always quick in a Zwift race, so don’t be intimidated. They will level off somewhat. Sure, there will be surges, but that’s racing. And depending on the nature of the course, several groups may form. If you want to ride with the second group and take it a little easier, go for it.

Make it as hard as you want

Just like a group ride or race, you can make it as hard as you want. Since there’s “drafting” in Zwift, if you feel like just cruising in the pack, sit in and enjoy the ride. On the other hand, if you feel spicy, you can use the race as a form of intervals. Try to break away (it’s hard to do so, but not impossible!) and measure some efforts. It doesn’t need to be as formal as doing intervals, but it’s a good way to get some intensity.

Invite friends!

Cycling can be a social thing, so be sure to ask your friends or colleagues to jump in. My cranky editor definitely owes me a lead-out, so I’ll be bugging him to try a Zwift race this winter.

(Ed. Hey, I heard that!)