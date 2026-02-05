What football and cycling have in common, according to Super Bowl winner Luke Willson

It seems like everyone is into cycling, doesn’t it? Basketball legend Reggie Miller loves riding, there’s Harrison Ford, a bunch of hockey players, and there’s Canadian former NFL tight end Luke Willson. Zdeno Chara also loves riding, but only for the Ironman races he does.

Super Bowl LX goes down on Sunday. And it’s a special one as former Super Bowl winner Willson’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks, are squaring off against the New England Patriots. Willson is also a huge cycling fan. Cycling and football may not seem to have that much in common, but according to the Canadian, there’s more than you think.

After retiring from the sport, he began riding, and loves it, riding 18-20 hours a week. In January, Wilson raced at the 2025 track nationals, taking 14th in the elite kilo, in a very quick 1:07. And if you follow his Strave he is often seen riding in good company, doing some monster rides.

“Just a couple of weeks after I retired, I went back to Canada to visit my parents. When I was there my dad asked if I wanted to join him and my mom for a bike ride around town,” he said in an interview with Strava. “I hadn’t ridden a bike since I was 10 years old, but I joined them. I remember sitting on the bike and thinking, ‘Man, I just retired from the NFL and now I’m riding a bike around with my mom and dad’.”

From there, the bug had bit and he got more and more into cycling.

Originally from Lasalle, Ont., he played for the Seattle, the Detroit Lions, the Oakland Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens. He won the Super Bowl in his rookie season, catching two passes for 17 yards in the Seahawks’ 43–8 win over the Denver Broncos.

1. Jerseys and Lycra

“When I started riding, everyone was telling me about the outfits, the jerseys and Lycra,” he jokes. “I was like dude, I’ve been wearing this stuff my whole life. Our football pants are really similar!”

Crazy to think we’ve been playing against each other since high school!! Always great to see @tcrawford98 . Keep ballin bro! #519 #windsoressexcounty pic.twitter.com/YdraYxTZtE — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) December 26, 2017

2. Getting tackled and crashing

Of course, there’s far more tackles in a football game than crashes in a bike race (we hope) but the feeling of being tackled feels similar to biting it on the asphalt. “Getting smacked in football feels a lot like hitting the deck on a bike. The first time I fell, it was a wild experience…but strangely familiar,” Wilson says.

3. Sock etiquette

There are strong opinions about how to wear socks with leg warmers. Some people say it should go over the leg warmer, some say under. Turns out football players have their own ideas, too. “When I was riding with a group, I had my socks over the leg warmer and someone told me that was wrong,” he explains. “In football, people have their own way of wearing socks too. It’s a personal choice, some guys pull it over the pants, some under, some completely straight.”

4. Helmets and cleats

You gotta protect your noggin in both sports. And although they are a little different, you’re never going to want to forget your cleats at a race or game.

As part of this weeks #MyCauseMyCleats campaign I'm really excited to be supporting @CTJumpstart to help enrich the lives of kids in need through sports! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/bBiE87SlHk — Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) December 1, 2017

5. Fries and frites

A tailgate party with fries and beer has an astonishing similarity to the atmosphere at a kermesse or ‘cross race in Belgium: just swap the ketchup for mayo on your fries, and a Bud Light for a Stella Artois.

6. Yellow jersey and Super Bowl ring

The maillot jaune and the Super Bowl ring are reserved for only the best of the best.

Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) joins @JayOnrait to discuss whether or not it's finally Matthew Stafford's year. pic.twitter.com/GAU8Jsgkn0 — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) February 11, 2022

The action for the 2026 Super Bowl goes down at 6:30 p.m. EST. And no, Canadian Cycling Magazine won’t be covering it–but some of us will definitely be watching it!