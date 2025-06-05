What’s next for Juan Ayuso? A surprising update

After something of a bummer at the Giro, many are asking: what is next for Spanish star Juan Ayuso?

Ayuso abandoned the Giro d’Italia after injuries took him out of G.C. contention, and a bee sting from the previous day made continuing impossible by stage 18.

He was on the podium at the 2022 Vuelta a España (and fourth in 2023) and began the Italian Grand Tour as one of the favourites. In fact, he won the first big mountain finish on Stage 7—so things looked promising.

Ultimately, however, it was his Mexican teammate Isaac Del Toro that stole the show. He wore the pink jersey until the penultimate stage. It was there Simon Yates of Visma–Lease a Bike had a stage for the ages. The Brit put five minutes into Del Toro and taking the maglia rosa.

No Vuelta for Ayuso

However, it seems Ayuso won’t be riding the Vuelta a España this year, even though he was hoping to line up for his home Grand Tour. After pulling out of the Giro d’Italia with a knee injury, the 22-year-old Spaniard had looked to the Vuelta as a chance to salvage his season. But UAE Emirates XRG has other ideas, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The team has ruled him out of the race, sticking with their philosophy of not overloading younger riders with multiple Grand Tours in the same year. If they are under 25, they are not allowed to ride more than one. (Team boss and former pro Mauro Gianetti is a big advocate of rider health, or something.) That same rule will also keep Del Toro, who impressed in the Giro, from racing another three-week event this season. Besides, all focus will be on Tadej Pogačar for the UAE squad to repeat at the Tour de France.

Giro injury update

Ayuso’s knee, injured in a crash on the gravel stage to Siena, has been slow to heal. He recently told the Spanish outlet that he’s staying off the bike for the time being. If recovery goes smoothly, he’s expected to return at the Clásica San Sebastián on August 2.

Instead of the Vuelta, Ayuso will focus on a mix of late-season goals. The world championships in Rwanda in late September are now the top target.

He’s also set to ride a couple of key Italian races—Giro dell’Emilia and Tre Valli Varesine—but he won’t be at Il Lombardia, despite wanting to be there. UAE hasn’t picked him for that one either.

Lead-up to the worlds

It’s not quite the season Ayuso had imagined, especially after showing so much promise last year. But if the recovery goes to plan, and he peaks for Rwanda, there’s still time to finish strong.

The route in Rwanda, tailored for climbers, presents Ayuso with a real chance to secure a strong result—even with the stiff challenge posed by Pogačar. With that in mind, the closing races on his calendar will be carefully chosen to help him reach peak form ahead of the world championships.