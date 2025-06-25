What’s old is new: Nike and Rabobank sponsor Visma – Lease a Bike

Plus ça change? It’s common to see sponsors come and go in pro cycling, or switch teams. Heck, even Cycling Canada is sponsored by Mapei, which sponsored one of the greatest teams during the late 90s. Sometimes, a sponsor like Soudal will make a lateral move, going from one Belgian team—Soudal Lotto—to Soudal Quick Step. Likewise, Deceuninck moved from Patrick Lefevere’s team over to Mathieu van der Poel’s back in 2022.

Team clothing sponsors will come and go as well, and the same goes for bikes. But with the upcoming Tour, Nike will partner with Visma – Lease a Bike, providing the team’s casual clothing. The logo already appeared alongside other team sponsors at the national time trial championships. Belgian media such as Wielerflits noticed the swoosh on the team car, although there’s not been any official announcement.

Nike has a long, and sometimes controversial, history in cycling. From 1996 to 2011, it sponsored the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, and later also the green, polka-dot, and white jerseys. In 2012, Le Coq Sportif took over that sponsorship.

Nike also sponsored a certain Lance Armstrong from 1996 to 2012. The brand made a deal with him shortly after his recovery from cancer and released the famous Livestrong wristbands. After the USADA doping report in 2012, Nike ended the partnership.

Nike has also sponsored riders like Mark Cavendish. Since April 2024, Demi Vollering of Groupama FDJ also wears Nike casual kit, along with her new teammates.

That’s not the only new sponsor for Visma – Lease a Bike at the 2025 Tour de France. Rabobank is returning to cycling after nearly nine years, signing on as a co-sponsor of Dutch team Visma – Lease a Bike. It will also support the national team, just as it did in years past.

Visma – Lease a Bike is one of the oldest teams in pro cycling, beginning in 1984 as Kwantum–Decosol–Yoko. Rabo was a main sponsor for 16 years, from 1996 to 2012. However, its sponsorship ended ignominiously. The decision also came as a result of the USADA report.

“We are not convinced that the cycling world is capable of ensuring a clean and fair sport,” Rabobank stated at the time. The following year, the bank kept funding the team but chose not to have its name on the jerseys. The squad raced as Team Blanco in plain white kits.

Well, all that seems to be in the past, as the sponsor will be on the sides of the jerseys of cycling’s superstars, including Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert.

The Tour de France begins July 7 in Lille. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have reports daily after every stage.