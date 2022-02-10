What’s up with Egan Bernal’s Strava?

Is Egan Bernal already back on the bike? Or did someone hack his account? The Tour de France champ had a horrific crash on January 24 which resulted in him going to the ICU for multiple emergency surgeries. Bernal then had further spinal surgery, according the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogotá.

According to his tean, INEOS-Grenadiers, he was released from the hospital on Feb 6.

We’re happy to report that @EganBernal has been discharged from hospital today 🤗 Egan will now return home to begin his long rehabilitation journey — and we’ll be supporting him every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/tHilgYnCzk — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) February 6, 2022

But according to his Strava, he rode 70 km on Feb 4, and 50 km on Feb 1.

At one point, many were wondering if he would be able to ride again. Bernal himself even after the accident there was a 95 per cent chance of him being paralyzed.

Many of his fans and peers were incredulous, and thrilled, he was riding again. His ride begins and ends in Tabio Colombia, which is 45 km away from Bogotá, where he had his surgery. But still, it’s both astonishing (and great news) that he is riding already.