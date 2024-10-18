Where and why to watch the Cerro Abajo (urban downhill) finals

The racing season isn’t over yet; the 2024 final of the Red Bull Cerro Abajo is happening this weekend in Genoa, Italy. For the first time in Europe, the wild, urban downhill race will see riders bomb through narrow streets, launch off rooftops, down stairs and over massive jumps. After hitting Valparaíso, Chile and Guanajuato, Mexico, earlier in the year the series wraps up in the new Italian location.

What’s the course like?

Steep, sketchy and full of surprises. Expect fast straights, hairpin turns and man-made ramps that launch riders over everything from staircases to rooftops.

Who’s racing?

This isn’t just for weekend warriors. World Cup pros and urban downhill legends like Tomáš Slavík and Pedro Burns will battle for the overall title. These riders are no strangers to high-speed, high-stakes racing, and they’ll be gunning for the top spot.

Winners and losers

2023 saw incredible performances from Tomáš Slavík and Juanfer Vélez and the 2024 series promises even more fireworks. Who’s got what it takes to stand atop the podium this year? Stay tuned and watch it all unfold live.

Don’t miss it

Legendary commentator Rob Warner is back to guide you through the chaos. Just head to Red Bull TV for full coverage, starting October 20th at 9:15 AM EDT.