Where to watch the Italian enduro world cup opener in Canada

The 2025 UCI enduro world cup launches this weekend in the hills above Pietra Ligure, and a small but determined Canadian squad is on the start list. This season opener is one of the most physically and technically demanding venues on the tour.

With a mix of established talent and up-and-comers, the Canadian roster includes Jesse Melamed, Elliot Jamieson, Leif Rodgers, Evan Wall, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, Elly Hoskin and Emily Williams. Racing runs May 10–11.

Familiar terrain, unpredictable outcomes

Finale Outdoor Region is no stranger to elite enduro racing. But don’t let the coastal views fool you—this place bites. The trails are raw and rugged, testing line choice and fitness in equal measure. Last year, Richie Rude and Harriet Harnden came out on top.

Riders will complete three stages on day one, covering 40 km total. Day two sees four stages and 43 total km.

Canadian riders to watch

Jesse Melamed (Canyon CLLCTV Factory Enduro) enters as Canada’s best shot at a podium. He recently won the prestigious Squamish enduro.

The female winner of the Squamish enduro was Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (Commencal 7mesh). She brings years of experience and consistency. Expect her to push into the top ten and possibly higher if the stages reward technical savvy.

Elliot Jamieson, Lief Rodgers and Evan Wall are also representing Canadian enduro talent.

On the women’s side, keep an eye on Elly Hoskin and Emily Williams.

A season with something to prove

Enduro as a discipline enters 2025 with plenty of momentum but also some uncertainty. Rider contracts have been harder to come by, prize money remains modest and fans are still debating how to grow viewership. The addition of the new WBD docuseries Grit & Glory may help bring more eyeballs to the format, but the real storytelling still happens on race day.

For Canadian fans, this season opener is a chance to see if Melamed can reassert himself, if ALN can start strong and if the other riders can push into the top tier.

How to watch

Unfortunately, there’s no real way to watch the event live without being there. You can wait until August to watch the docuseries, but until then, this is what the UCI promises:

•A course preview featuring the route and its key sections (above)

•Practice day and race day video highlights on their YouTube channel (no promise of when they’ll be posted)

•Key race moments on social media

•Real-time race updates via live timing on the official website

The full schedule is below. Keep in mind this is in the GMT+2 time zone.