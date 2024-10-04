Where to watch the Mont Sainte Anne UCI World Cup in Canada

From October 4-6, 2024, the UCI mountain bike World Cup Mont Sainte Anne, is the place to be. It’s the final round of the series. The last chance for riders in the XCO, XCC and DH classes to gather points for the overall titles.

Canadian contenders

For the elite men, it’s Gunnar Holmgren with the best ranking so far this year; he’s 37th in XCO and 31st overall in XCC.

Elite woman Jennifer Jackson is currently ranked 18th in XCO and 11th in XCC.

In the U23 category, Cole Punchard is seventh in XCO and 16th in XCC.

A truly exciting category for patriotic Canadians will be the U23 women. Isabella Holmgren is ranked fourth overall in XCO and fourth in XCC. Emily Johnston is fifth overall in XCO and second in XCC. Ella McPhee is eighth in XCO and tenth in XCC. There’s lots of room for position changes in the 2 through tenth place spots. Should make for an exciting watch.

Ranked fourth overall in XCO and second in XCC is Emily Johnston. Olympian Isabella Holmgren is fifth in XCO and fourth in XCC and Ella McPhee is eighth in XCO and tenth in XCC. This will for sure be an exciting class to watch.

In the DH class, Finn Iles is in a tight race, currently in fourth overall. Loic Bruni has already tied up the overall title, but anything can happen and Iles isn’t far off a top three overall finish.

Gracey Hemstreet is back in 22nd spot overall.

For the juniors, Dane Jewett is currently in fourth place overall. Ryan Griffith sits in sixth and Jon Mozell is in seventh.

How to watch

If you can’t be at the race, well the next best thing is watching it live. The race schedule is here and will be televized live on flobikes.com.