Who is American ’cross sensation Andrew Strohmeyer?

Andrew Strohmeyer arrived at the UCI Cyclocross World Cup opener in Tábor with little European profile and left as the American making the sport take notice. The 23-year-old finished in the mix of the elite race — something the U.S. hasn’t seen in years — and he insists it’s no accident. His approach, he told Wielerflits, is simply different from the Americans who came before him. Strohmeyer finished just outside of the top-10, in 12th–but was in good company in the race that was won by Thibau Nys.

Strohmeyer has dominated early-season racing at home, winning seven of the first 12 U.S. events this fall (including the Pan-Am champs.)

But the domestic scene has thinned as gravel surges in popularity, he said. “The ‘Big Boom’ with gravel has taken over,” he said. “Riders and brands moved there. Prize money, participation, spectators — we saw it all drop in ‘cross.” The Pan-American Championships in Washington, D.C., still drew about 1,200 riders and fans, but the fight for attention continues. “A lot of talented Americans quit because they can’t make a job out of this,” he added.

The World Cup leaving the U.S, he says, isn’t the core problem. What would truly help? Results. “Success from an American in Europe — that’s what makes a difference.”

Strohmeyer, who is from Mount Airy, Maryland has committed fully. He’s spending the entire winter in Europe, based at USA Cycling’s house in Watersley, Netherlands. Support from donors through the federation helps cover living costs. “It used to be almost impossible for an American to stay more than a few weekends,” he said. “Now we can at least be here.”

There’s no salary, and no U.S. cyclocrosser draws one, he noted, just small personal sponsors. The goal is clear: ride well enough to earn a contract with a European team. It’s why he’s even skipping the U.S. nationals. (He won them last year.)

He believes he’s close. Power numbers match many Europeans, he says, but technique still separates him from riders raised on Belgian forests rather than American grass circuits. “If I can crack that, I can be consistently in the top 10.”

And if that leads to a team? “Everything changes,” Strohmeyer said. “The sport only grows when more nationalities are fighting at the front.”

Strohmeyer also races on the road. This year, he finished 8th at the Green Mountain Stage race and a solid 22nd at the Tour de Beauce.

The next UCI World Cup is on Sunday in France. If you miss that, you can check back here on Canadian Cycling Magazine. Although there were three Canucks in Tábor, only one will be racing on Sunday: Sidney McGill.