Why cyclists in training should eat a bedtime snack

Have you ever been told you shouldn’t eat after 7 p.m.? For cyclists, it couldn’t be further from the truth. (For sedentary people who snack on high-sugar, low-fibre foods in the evening, there may be some benefit in cutting this out, but for cyclists, closing the kitchen door early could lead to missing out on an opportunity to optimize their nutrition.)

You may find that some days you are satisfied after dinner and don’t “need” anything; or maybe you ate a late dinner and an hour later, you’re on your way to bed. But adding a bedtime snack can help you progress as a cyclist, especially if you fall into one of these categories:

You’re in a hard training block

You’re doing more than one ride a day

You’re riding more hours or intensity than usual

You’re very active outside of your training

Due to long rides, busy lifestyles or lack of appetite, cyclists can struggle to get enough food to meet their daily needs; a bedtime snack can provide an extra opportunity to consume enough calories for health and performance without feeling overly full by eating bigger meals throughout the day.

How does a bedtime snack really help?

A great snack includes some form of dairy, as dairy contains casein, a type of protein that’s digested slowly and can help with muscle repair and growth while you sleep.

A pre-bed snack may also promote better sleep; going to bed hungry, or without having consumed quite enough calories that day can affect your hormones and blood sugar, which can negatively impact the length and quality of your sleep. Eating a bedtime snack can help offset these effects, ensuring a restorative night’s sleep. Additionally, foods that are high in carbohydrates help to increase serotonin, which is a precursor to melatonin, the hormone that aids sleep.

Finally, a bedtime snack may ensure you have more energy for early-morning rides, when it may be difficult to eat enough to fuel your workout.

What should I eat before bedtime?

Here are some ideas for bedtime snacks that are rich in carbohydrates and protein:

whole-milk Greek yogurt bowl with berries and granola

whole grain crackers with peanut butter and a glass of cherry juice

rice pudding with frozen mango and pumpkin seeds

English muffin with almond butter and raspberries

plain full-fat cottage cheese with peaches and pistachios

a glass of milk or kefir

smoothie with Greek yogurt, banana, milk, fruit and nut butter

an apple with cheese

oatmeal made with milk, topped with blueberries and walnuts

Try to avoid foods that are very high in sugar and fried or spicy foods, as these can cause blood sugar spikes or digestive stress. Additionally, avoid alcohol, as it may impact blood sugar and melatonin levels and lead to poor sleep. And finally, as most people know, avoid caffeine, which is known to interfere with sleep cycles.

When should I snack?

There is no “best time” to eat, and it can vary based on your personal digestive patterns and lifestyle. Optimally, try to have the snack an hour or two before falling asleep, as it allows your body to digest the food before lying down.

So, if you’re tempted to run away when you hear “bedtime snack,” flip the script and take advantage of your pre-bed bites to improve sleep, wellbeing and performance. Choose a balanced snack with protein, fibre, carbs and healthy fats. If you want to go one step further, seek out foods to offer sleep-promoting benefits, such as dairy, cherries, bananas and chamomile.