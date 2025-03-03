Why did Mathieu van der Poel suddenly change his race program?

Fans will get to see Mathieu van der Poel sooner than they thought. His initial plan was to begin his 2025 season at the Italian stage race Tirreno-Adriatico. The five-day race begins March 10. However, in a surprise announcement on Monday, his Alpecin-Deceuninck team said he’d be racing Le Samyn on Tuesday.

The reason?

“Simply a few things that came together,” Christoph Roodhooft told Het Nieuwsblad. The weather in the region where Van der Poel trains in Spain—Calpe—is forecast to be terrible, Roodhooft said.

“Staying there longer wouldn’t make much sense. On top of that, last Thursday, Lars Boven had to pull out of Le Samyn, which opened up a spot in the team. And finally, Mathieu himself had already mentioned that he was eager to race. So Le Samyn came on the radar,” he said. “And why not?”

Van der Poel had already been considering an earlier start to his season. Roodhooft explained that they had discussed the possibility of him racing Opening Weekend three months ago but ultimately decided against it. They felt it would leave too little time between the cyclocross world championships and his road season debut, and they wanted to ensure he had at least a few days of rest after the worlds.

However, despite the early start, the team DS says don’t expect too much quite yet from the former world champion.

“He won’t have the form he’ll have in three weeks,” Roodhooft said. “But he’s in good shape, yes. That’s why he himself suggested adding a race. He’s really excited, which was great to hear.”

Van der Poel, however, won’t be racing Strade Bianche on Saturday, a race which Tadej Pogačar is the odds-on favourite for. The current world champion won the race in 2024, as well as in 2022. Will he attack again 80km from the finish? TBD.