Why does Mathieu van der Poel seem to have so many haters?

What did he do to deserve this? Mathieu van der Poel took a stunning victory over world champion Tadej Pogačar at Paris–Roubaix, but he almost didn’t make it to the line. With 34 km to go, a spectator threw a yellow bottle at him. At first, the commentators thought the bottle had popped out of the cage—a common occurrence for rides on the pavé—but Alpecin–Deceuninck doesn’t use bottles that colour.

“We can’t let this pass. It was a full bidon, and it hurt a lot. If I take that bidon on my nose, it’s broken,” he said, adding that this was an attempt on the part of the “fan.” “This is attempted manslaughter.”

Spectator apologizes, says he was drunk

Since then, the unnamed man has come forward, surrendering himself to police. Through his lawyer, he gave an apology to Het Laatste Nieuws.

“I wanted to apologize first and foremost to Mathieu van der Poel. I am so happy that he crossed the finish line first on Sunday—despite my stupid actions. And at the same time, I realize that I have to apologize to every rider or cycling enthusiast,” he said.

The man said that he saw van der Poel approaching and, when he passed, made the decision to throw the bottle at him. “Why did I do that? I’ve been asking myself that question ever since, but I don’t have an explanation for it at all,” he said. “All I can say is that it was an extremely foolish impulse. I cannot explain it any other way.”

Not the first time van der Poel has been attacked

The thing is, these “foolish impulses” seem to follow around the multiple world champion. In the final kilometres of his solo E3 Saxo Classic victory, a spectator, presumed to be Belgian, spat on Dutch star van der Poel. He didn’t react during the race but commented afterward: “There are people who shouldn’t watch. But I can’t change that myself.” He added, “That it keeps happening? Unfortunately, yes.”

Then of course, there was the 2023 UCI cyclocross world cup in Hulst. During the event, spectators threw either beer or urine at him, prompting MvdP to spit back in frustration.

And at the 2024 Paris–Roubaix, van der Poel, en route to a solo victory, had to dodge a cap a spectator threw a cap toward his back wheel about 42 km from the finish. Thankfully, he avoided any harm.

Why the hate for one of the greats?

Mathieu van der Poel is one of this generation’s greatest cyclists. He’s gracious in both victory and defeat, congratulating riders when he loses. The Alpecin–Deceuninck rider speaks highly of other riders — whether it’s his friend Tadej Pogačar or long-time rival Wout van Aert.

Yes, there was the incident in Australia involving two teenage girls who had been harassing him the night before the worlds. But those convictions were overturned, and most people seemed to be on his side for getting frustrated with the pair.

Sure, he drives a Lambo and has a very, very expensive watch. But so does Tadej Pogačar. So do, undoubtedly, lots of the pros who do well from their success.

On Van der Poel

Could it be his stoic presence before and after races that somehow, strangely, irks fans? While he’s shown emotion after key wins — like when he wore the yellow jersey in honour of his late grandfather — he definitely carries a more serious expression than some of his peers.

Take Pogačar, who seems to be the darling of social media and media in general. The Slovenian is always smiling, is active in charity, and, along with his fellow professional cyclist fiancée Urška Žigart, makes up half of cycling’s royal couple. It would be unthinkable for someone to hector him in a race.

His image?

Is it a Belgian thing? The two countries have long been rivals, but you don’t see similar treatment happening to van Aert from Dutch fans. Could it be some sort of statement about van der Poel — being a fancy playboy — that stings the traditional concept of someone who uses professional cycling to escape working in a tough factory in Belgium and make lots of money and get lots of fame?

Cycling has long romanticized the “hard man” archetype: guys from rough backgrounds grinding it out in brutal races, especially in Belgium and northern France. There’s pride in the suffering, the mud, the grit. When someone comes along who’s too clean, too poised, or just doesn’t look like he’s clawed his way out of a factory job to be there, that can trigger resentment. But if you’re talking about tradition, MvdP is part of a one of the most famous dynasties in cycling.

Terrible actions must stop, A.S.A.P

Either way, there is simply no justification for any sort of violence, and it’s baffling why anyone who loves the sport would do such a thing. Also, van der Poel, though Dutch, spends more time in Belgium than his homeland since he has a house there. As José De Cauwer said, “Van der Poel is not a Dutchman. He is one of us.”

Whatever the motivation — whether it’s booze, or envy, or hooliganism — it’s clear it must stop. Other riders are echoing the statement that it’s simply not acceptable. “People who behave like that are not welcome at the race as far as I’m concerned,” van Aert said to Het Laatste Nieuws.

Pogačar said something similar, and hoped that fans on the side of the road can behave responsibly and be respectful towards the riders.

“Pro cycling has a unique relationship with its fans. Fans can experience the races so closely, and the access to the riders is amazing,” he said.

Sure, the fan in question is remorseful now that he has been caught. Which begs the question as well: how stupid must you be to think you could get away with such a dumb action? Not only are there TV cameras rolling, but everyone has their smartphone out.

Hopefully this is the last incident that van der Poel faces, because enough is enough.