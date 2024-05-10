Why this could be Canada’s best year for enduro yet

When the Enduro World Cup starts this weekend in Finale Ligure, Italy, it could be the start of the best season yet for Canadian riders. Not only are there two returning champions – one reigning and one looking to reclaim the throne – but a fleet of Canucks are on the verge of massive success after break-out 2023 seasons. Here’s our favourites to keep an eye on when racing starts on Saturday.

Elite Men – Melamed’s quest to reclaim the crown

Jesse Melamed (Canyon Cllctv) remains the top Canadian enduro racer, even if more and more of his countrymen are climbing the ranks to join him on the podium. After winning what turned out to be the final Enduro World Series title in 2022 and switching teams to join Canyon Cllctv, Melamed is looking to reclaim the crown. Not that he has far to go. The Whistler-raised racer ended his 2023 season with a big win in Chatel, France to finish on the overall podium. He’ll be joined by new Canyon teammate Jack Menzies this year.

Rhys Verner (Forbidden Synthesis) also had a massive year in 2023, earning his first elite Enduro World Cup win in Leogang. That pushed him up the overall rankings. Kasper Woolley (YT Mob) fought back from injury, or several injuries in succession, to finish 11th at the final round. Elliot Jamieson rode to 18th overall for the season as a privateer. With the support of the Commencal 7Mesh team this year, he’ll be free to move up the results board. Remi Gauvin and Emmett Hancock have an expanded Rocky Mountain Gravity team and a brand new race bike for this year.

That long list of established elites will be joined by several graduating u-21 riders intent on proving themself against the top pros.

Elite Women – ALN’s new program

The Can-con list in the women’s field is shorter, but still very strong. Quebec-born, B.C.-living Andréane Lanthier-Nadeau is looking to return to the podium after a couple years of coming very close. ALN is leading the new Commencal 7Mesh trio and, after a downhill win at the NW Cup season opener, appears to be getting on quite well with the new race bikes quite well already.

She’ll face the returning French 1-2 of Isabeau Courdurier (Lapierre Zipp) and Morgane Charre (Pivot Factory Racing) as well as Trek Factory Racing’s Harriet Harden, who finished her season third overall, in the increasingly deep women’s field.

Under-21 Women – Emmy Lan’s reign continues

Vancouver Island’s Emmy Lan rolls into the 2024 season looking for an incredible third-straight enduro title. After winning the EWS in 2022 and inaugural EDR season in 2023, Lan is back with Forbidden Synthesis (both are based in the Comox Valley) to aim for the trifecta of titles.

Elly Hoskin, though, finished second overall behind her fellow Canadian. They’ll look to repeat that 1-2 overall, though surely Hoskin will be looking to add a few wins of her own along the way. Lily Boucher and Giza Rodgers will look to add even more Canadian results in the under-21 women’s racing.

Under-21 Men

Three Canadians will take on the under-21 men’s field in Finale Ligure. Traditionally a strong field for Canada, it will be up to Wei Tien Ho (Commencal 7Mesh), Noah Rubuliak and Ryder Knoll to beat out the very European 50-rider field this Saturday.

There’s also an E-EDR on Sunday but, with just 43 entries between the pro men and pro women, this appears to remain an event that isn’t catching on the way the UCI would like it to.

Practice takes place Friday, May 10 in Finale. The first Enduro World Cup of 2024 takes place Saturday, May 11. The E-EDR follows on Sunday. While there’s no live coverage, a highlights package is scheduled to land on Monday, May 11.