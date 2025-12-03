Wicked! Watch a doc about the Quebec Grands Prix

The energy of the Quebec Grands Prix is still buzzing, and now fans can dive even deeper into the racing that lit up the streets of Montréal and Québec City.

It is Decemeber and it’s cold everywhere–apart from B.C. As the west-coasters enjoy their liquid sunshine, we have content.

A brand-new documentary, Beyond the Finish Line, pulls back the curtain on what it takes to bring two of North America’s biggest one-day races to life. Riders, organizers, volunteers, and fans all get their moment, offering a rare look at the grit, chaos, and thrill behind race week.

How cool is it to see Tadej Pogačar race around MTL?

Shot on the ground during this year’s events, the film follows the buildup, the strategy, and the split-second decisions that shaped the racing. You’ll see the tension on the start line, the roar on the climbs, and the quiet moments in the team buses when everything is on the line. It also looks ahead to Montréal hosting the 2026 UCI Road World Championships, showing how the GPCQM play a huge role in preparing the city and its cycling culture for the spotlight.

The best part? You can watch it all for free. Whether you were in the crowd, streaming from home, or missed the action entirely, this is your chance to relive every surge, sprint, and celebration from two unforgettable weekends of racing.

Montréal—arguably the most cycling-friendly city in North America… well, not so arguably, because a bunch of people say it’s the bomb—is also set to host a big ole race next year. The 2026 UCI Road World Championships are coming to La Belle Province.

But Montréal ain’t just for some big races (I mean, it is), but it’s also about locals who ride their bikes to work, or school, or for errands.

In the meantime, let’s keep pushing for bike lanes, and enjoy this little ditty about the pros riding around in the city.