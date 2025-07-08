Wiebes wins Stage 3 of the Giro, Van Dam in the mix

Lorena Wiebes took the win in Stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia Women, winning the sprint from a reduced group after a dramatic late crash. Ceratizit Pro Cycling Team’s Sarah Van Dam finished 15th, and Oro, Ont.’s Isabella Holmgren (Lidl – Trek) finished safe in the bunch, preserving her GC position.

The 122-km stage from Vezza d’Oglio to Trento featured an early climb over the Passo del Tonale. Usoa Ostolaza attacked to take the mountain points, but the rest of the stage unfolded calmly.

A solo move by Nora Jenčušová animated the mid-section, with Petra Zsankó unsuccessfully trying to bridge. Jenčušová stayed clear until the final 25 km, as the peloton prepared for a bunch sprint. However, chaos struck with 3 km to go when a large crash on a slippery roundabout split the field.

Christina Schweinberger briefly surged ahead, but was reeled in just before the final kilometre. In the select group that remained, Lotte Kopecky launched the perfect lead-out for her SD Worx-Protime teammate Wiebes, who powered to victory. Josie Nelson (Picnic PostNL) finished second, with Kopecky third.

Despite the crash, race leader Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) retained the pink jersey. Holmgren sits 16th overall, and second in the young rider’s competition. Van Dam, after a strong opening TT where she finished 15th, is now 47th overall.

Stage 4 goes from Castello Tesino to Pianezze for a total of 142 km with a tough 11-km summit finish.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com