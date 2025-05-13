Wiggins says post-retirement cocaine addiction nearly killed him

Sir Bradley Wiggins has revealed he was a functioning cocaine addict for years following his retirement from professional cycling, admitting he feared for his life as his personal struggles spiralled out of control.

“There were times my son thought I was going to be found dead in the morning,” Wiggins wrote in The Chain, his forthcoming autobiography as reported by The Independent. “I was a functioning addict. People wouldn’t realize. I was high most of the time for many years.”

Fall from grace

Britain’s first Tour de France winner and five-time Olympic gold medallist described his descent into addiction and debt after stepping away from the sport in 2016. His company was declared bankrupt in June 2024, reportedly £1 million in debt. Wiggins even considered selling his Olympic medals.

“I was doing shitloads of cocaine. I had a really bad problem,” Wiggins said. “My kids were going to put me in rehab. I was walking a tightrope.”

Now 45, Wiggins said he managed to quit cocaine a year ago without formal treatment. “I realized I had a huge problem. I had to stop. I’m lucky to be here.”

He credits disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong—who has supported other fallen stars like Jan Ullrich—as a key figure in his recovery.

“He’d been through a similar thing with Jan. They’d try and get hold of me, but couldn’t find where I was,” Wiggins said.

“My son speaks to Lance a lot. He’d ask, ‘How’s your Dad?’ Ben would say, ‘I’ve not heard from him for a couple of weeks, I know he’s living in a hotel’.”

Wiggins also reflected on the emotional roots of his addiction: “It was a form of self-harm and self-sabotage. It was not the person I wanted to be.”

The new book from the former pro, The Chain, is due to be published later this year.