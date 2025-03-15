Track champ Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) nearly paid a high price for being a good guy toward fans. The 2024 Giro d’Italia stage winner had a close call during Stage 6 of the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico when he attempted to hand a bottle to a spectator. Because, why not?

The fan accidentally grabbed his handlebars,wing him off balance and nearly causing a crash.

Meanwhile, Juan Ayuso climbed to victory on the penultimate stage of the 60th Tirreno-Adriatico, taking the overall lead as he underlined his status as a Giro d’Italia contender. Osgoode. Ont.‘s Derek Gee made a strong push for the podium after spending three days in fourth place. However, Filippo Ganna—who started the day in the blue leader’s jersey—dug deep to hold his podium spot, leaving Gee to settle for sixth on the stage.

The decisive battle unfolded on the HC-rated climb to Frontignano, a brutal 7.6 km ascent averaging 7.9 per cent. A breakaway went up the road early, but UAE-Emirates and Red Bull controlled the chase before Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5) took over to set up Tom Pidcock. As the climb began, Bahrain-Victorious and UAE pushed the pace, dropping Ganna and splitting the field. Ayuso attacked with 4 km to go, while Pidcock, Jai Hindley, and Mikel Landa chased. Gee briefly bridged across but was distanced late as Antonio Tiberi passed him.

With just one stage left, Ayuso leads Tiberi by 37 seconds, with Ganna clinging to third. Gee sits in fourth, 52 seconds back, as the race heads to the Adriatic Sea.

It was another indicator of Gee’s evolution from a track rider to a veritable G.C. contender in the biggest of races. The Canadian was cool and composed as the race heated up with top contenders like Pidcodk and Ayuso. The Israel- Premier Tech dieseled his way back after each attack from the leaders, riding his way back to just out of the podium.

JUst another day of bike racing, fam!