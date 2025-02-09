Wild, crash-filled finale decides Stage 2 at Tour of Oman

Louis Vervaeke took his first professional victory at the Tour of Oman, winning Stage 2 after a spectacular attack from the break. With 10 km to go, the Belgian rider from Soudal-QuickStep launched an attack on the Al Jissah climb, distancing himself from his three remaining breakaway companions and pushing through the tough finish. Those two would be swept up from the small lead group–but the dramatic finale of the race wasn’t over yet.

Stage 2 was 202.9 km from Al Rustaq Fort to Yitti Hills, with several tough climbs.

Attacks from break

Vervaeke had originally been part of a five-man breakaway that included Magnus Kulset (Uno-X Mobility) , Rodrigo Álvarez (Burgos – Burpellet), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Q36.5) and Kane Richards (Roojai Insurance),However, by the time Vervaeke made his move on the climb, only Magnus Kulset and Azparren were left in the break.

Vervaeke would solo in just a few seconds ahead of what was remaining of the charging pack.

However, in the chaos behind, the small lead group experienced two brutal pile-ups in the last 300 m. The first one occurred at the back of the pack, while the second unfolded during a full sprint, blocking off the rest of the peloton. That jammed up the finish, allowing only the top seven riders, including Vervaeke, to make it through unscathed.

🏆 Louis Vervaeke — Stage 2 of Tour of Oman It’s Vervaeke’s 3,877th day as pro – turned on July 1, 2014 – and today he achieved his 1st pro win! 🎩 🇴🇲 #TourofOmanpic.twitter.com/mzGJaUsIWy — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) February 9, 2025

Adam Yates of Team UAE Emirates, one of the riders caught in the crash, crossed the line with a seven-second delay but will be credited with the same time as Valentin Paret-Peintre, along with the rest of the peloton since it was in the last 3 km.

Vervaeke now takes the lead of the 5-day stage race, two seconds ahead of his French teammate Paret-Peintre.

Stage 3 is a lumpy day in the saddle, 180.8 km from Fanja to Eastern Mountain. The very tough summit finish averages 8 per cent for 4.5 km–with some of the sections much, much steeper.

About time!!! After a decade of hard work, Louis Vervaeke takes his FIRST pro win in style at the Tour of Oman stage 2! Absolutely deserved! 🔥🔥👏 #TourofOmanhttps://t.co/w4xBTDt4oH pic.twitter.com/dpIzEJyBn8 — Eemeli (@LosBrolin) February 9, 2025

Vervaeke has been a pro for ten years, so you can imagine the victory was sweet.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com