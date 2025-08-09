Wild finish at Tour du Pologne: Langellotti wins stage and grabs overall lead

What. A. Race.

Victor Langellotti stunned the field by winning the queen stage of the Tour du Pologne and seizing the overall race lead. The 147.6-km stage was a doozy. It took riders over steep climbs like the Ściana Harnaś and the final ascent to Bukovina Resort.

American Brandon McNulty attacked multiple times on the slopes and looked set for victory. But Langellotti timed his final effort perfectly to cross the line first. The Italian absolutely cranked in the final 400 m— it was beyond impressive.

With just a short time trial left, the battle for the overall title remains wide open.

The final stage is a 12.5-km time trial — that’s a czasówka in Polish, Duolingo fans. And although the very fast TT — half of it honestly downhill — will decide the GC, there’s some CanCon worth paying attention to.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Michael Leonard, of Oakville, Ontario, could have a good day on the saddle. Plus, it’s new kit day.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I think I’ve had a fairly good season in time trials. And obviously it’s my first day to wear my new national championship skinsuit, so I’m excited to be wearing it on Sunday,” he told cyclingnews.com.

You can catch the action on FloBikes.com on Sunday. Sure, the Tour de France is over, but there’s plenty of bike racing left this year. Bring it!

There are some affiliate links in this thar post.