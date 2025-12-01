Will the 2026 Giro d’Italia route tempt Vingegaard and Evenepoel?

The route of the first Grand Tour of the 2026 season, the 109th Giro d’Italia, was revealed on Monday, with details filling out what hard knowledge and rumours were already in the breeze. The Corsa Rosa will have only one time trial–but a long one–seven summit finishes and will start in Bulgaria. It will begin on May 8 and wrap up in Rome on May 31.

After three stages in Bulgaria that suit the sprinters, the first rest day will allow a transfer to southern Italia, where the race will head north. Stage 7 provides the first true GC day, as it’s also the first summit finish atop Blockhaus. Another mountain top finish on Stage 9 proceeds Stage 10’s 40-km time trial on the Tuscan coast.

Following the second rest day in Tuscany, the next three stages feature hills that might catch out a rider or two. Stage 14 is a relatively short but tough day of climbing, its summit finish on 16.5-km Pila, a climb that’s back after a 30-year absence. Sprinters will vie for the flowers on the Milan stage, with city circuits before the day’s climax.

The final week begins with a short Swiss stage where the riders will take on the Leonticas climb twice before a summit finish at the Carì ski station. Stage 19 can claim Queen Stage status with its five climbs in 152 km, including Passo Duran, the Forcella Staulanza, the Cima Coppi ascent of Passo Giau, Passo Falzarego and finally the short, but very steep Piani di Pezzè.

Stage 20 throws the 14.4-km, 8.9 percent Piancavallo at the riders twice, including the final summit finish of the 2026 Giro. May 31 is the procession into Rome to crown the pink jersey and give the fast men one last chance at glory.

Simon Yates is expected to return to defend his thrillingly-won 2025 title, as is Isaac del Toro, who lost it on the final GC day. Speculation is that Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel might be tempted to race in May’s Grand Tour. Giulio Ciccone is literally the only chap to declare his intentions to participate.