Wily vet Taaramäe becomes first Estonian to lead Vuelta after summit victory

Thirty-four-year-old Estonian Rein Taaramäe has raced for a lot of WorldTour and ProTour teams in his fifteen-year career, but now in his first season with Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux he leads a Grand Tour for the first time. Taaramäe won the 2021 Vuelta a España’s first summit finish from a breakaway and becomes the first Estonian to lead the Spanish Grand Tour. Primoz Roglič seemed content to give up the red jersey on the third stage, but marked his rivals tightly, with only Enric Mas able to take back time on the Slovenian. Roglič sits in third, 30 seconds in arrears of Taaramäe.

The Course

Monday would be a long day in the saddle for the riders at 202 km. A Cat. 3 came early in the day and another near the foot of the Vuelta’s first summit finish. The Picón Blanco was a Cat. 1 at 7.6 km of 9.1 percent.

The day’s breakaway was hoping to make it all the way up Picón Blanco, of course, but there was also the prospect of snagging enough KOM points to take the blue polka dot jersey from Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo-Visma).

An octet sprang free, with once again all three Spanish wildcard teams represented. At the first climb of the day Kenny Elissonde (France/Trek-Segafredo) snagged the three points atop El Manquillo.

With 90 km remaining, the breakaway had a 8:00 gap. It looked like it might make it stick, and one of the eight would take over the red jersey from Roglič.

On the second Cat. 3, Alto de Bocos, the breakaway stayed intact while the peloton pulled it 3:00 closer. Alpecin-Fenix’s Austrian Tobias Bayer was first over to take the blue polka dot jersey on the road.

While fugitive Lilian Calmejane was trying to fly free, James Piccoli was involved in a crash in the rapidly moving peloton.

Picón Blanco

Calmejane started up the Picón Blanco with a slight advantage over his breakmates and the peloton 4:00 back.

Here it is!

The 7.6km Picon Blanco, the first important climb of #LaVuelta21, averaging a brutal 9.3%.

Elissonde, Taaramäe and a few others made it back to Calmejane. Joe Dombrowski attacked with 5 km to climb and only Elissonde and Taaramäe were able to hang. Although Bahrain-Victorious whipped up the pace for Mikel Landa, the Spaniard didn’t seem to be up to the task on Monday.

Roglič was soon isolated, and the pressure in the favourites group also popped Olympic Games road race champion Richard Carapaz.

The Estonian first dumped Elissonde and then rode the American off his wheel for his third Grand Tour stage triumph and first Vuelta stage win in a decade. He also seized the mountains jersey.

Just under two minutes later, Mas attacked in the last 50 metres, finishing 3 seconds ahead of Roglič, Egan Bernal, Angel Lopez, Adam Yates, Alejandro Valverde, Landa and Giulio Ciccone. Movistar is in the enviable position of having Mas, Lopez and Valverde in the GC top-7.

Although Tuesday’s stage has no categorized climbs, it’s a lumpy affair.

2021 Vuelta a España Stage 3

1) Rein Taaramäe Estonia/Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) 5:16:57

2) Joe Dombrowski (USA/UAE-Emirates) +0:21

3) Kenny Elissonde (France/Trek-Segafredo) +0:36

151) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +16:17



2021 Vuelta a España GC

1) Rein Taaramäe Estonia/Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) 9:25:44

2) Kenny Elissonde (France/Trek-Segafredo) +0:25

3) Primoz Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +0:30

140) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +16:09